Ex-Spain teammate on Jose Antonio Reyes: He ‘does not deserve a tribute’

On Saturday the 1st of June, the world of football heard the shocking news that former Arsenal and Sevilla player Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash in Spain. As tributes kept flowing in for Reyes, he was slammed by former Spain teammate Santiago Canizares who claimed he ‘does not deserve a tribute like a hero’.

Reyes was driving a Mercedes Brabus A-376 near the town of Alcala de Guadaira, close to Seville when the car spun off the motorway and caused the accident. It was his former club Sevilla who first confirmed the news of his death.

“We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace,” Sevilla’s Twitter post read.

This was followed by a number of tributes for the forward, including those from former teammates and his former employers like Premier League club Arsenal. Later that evening, a minute of silence was observed for him before the Champions League final as well.

On Sunday, it was reported that Reyes was driving at 50mph over the speed limit, although the exact speed is yet to be determined as part of an official investigation. His vehicle is assumed to have smashed into some concrete blocks by the side of the motorway before flipping over and bursting into flames, with Reyes still trapped inside, unconscious from the earlier blow.

Meanwhile, Santiago Canizares, Reyes’ former Spain team-mate and ex-Valencia goalkeeper, criticised the 35-year-old for his high-speed driving that caused harm not only to himself but also his fellow passengers. Reyes’ cousin, Jonathon Reyes who was sitting on the back seat of the vehicle, also died in the collision, while a third cousin named Juan Manuel Calderon, managed to escape the burning vehicle and was rushed to a hospital in Seville.

Canizares tweeted: “Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero. But that does not mean that I don’t regret what happened and that I pray for their souls.”

Circular con exceso de velocidad es una actitud reprochable

En el accidente ha habido víctimas además del conductor

Reyes no merece un homenaje como si fuera un héroe

Pero eso no quita que lamente lo ocurrido y que rece por sus almas

Lo intolerable lo encuentro en quien se alegra — SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES 💯 (@santicanizares) June 1, 2019

Since his bereavement, Reyes’ native town Utrera declared two days of official mourning. An official investigation on the actual cause of the death is still pending and it is expected to commence in a few days’ time.