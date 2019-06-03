Mbappe substituted after ankle knock in France friendly

France have been given a scare with Kylian Mbappe sustaining an ankle problem less than a week out from a key clash against Turkey.

Kylian Mbappe’s chance to impress as France’s starting centre-forward came to an early end after an ankle knock curtailed his involvement at half-time of Sunday’s friendly against Bolivia.

Given the chance to lead the line in Olivier Giroud’s absence, the Paris Saint-Germain star saw little of the ball before sustaining a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Raul Castro.

Mbappe, 20, made way for Wissam Ben Yedder at the interval and is now in at least some doubt for the Euro 2020 qualifying trip to Turkey on Saturday.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps will hope the young forward can recover in time for what is his team’s toughest assignment in Group H.

France took a 2-0 lead into half-time against Bolivia in Nantes following goals from Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann.