Ballon d’or 2019: Ranking top 5 candidates post UCL and Europa League

Not too long ago, when Barcelona looked odds-on to complete the treble, it appeared a mere formality that the Ballon d’Or was heading Lionel Messi’s way. Not anymore though.

Then, Liverpool inspired one of the all time great comebacks in European football with a 4-0 hammering of the Blaugranas at Anfield and the Catalan team never recovered from that.

A treble once looked inevitable for Valverde’s men. They ended up with only La Liga to show for their efforts and the Spaniard barely hanging on to his job to finish the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, went on to win the Champions League after that historic comeback and suddenly, the Ballon d’Or picture seems to have shifted a little.

Or has it? Read on to find out as FOX Sports Asia ranks the 5 most deserving Ballon d’Or now that the season has well and truly wrapped up.

#5 Raheem Sterling

The Manchester City winger has morphed into a world beater under Pep Guardiola and his numbers this season reflect that. 25 goals and 18 assists in 51 games, helping his team to an unprecedented domestic quadruple.

Sterling’s pyrotechnics on the field naturally drew a lot of attention but it was his overall role in making football a better place by standing up against racism in a big way that really shone through.

Then again, the Ballon d’Or is an award restricted to a player’s on-field achievement, which explains why the Englishman only makes it on this list at number 5.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

In terms of pure numbers, Kylian Mbappe runs Lionel Messi the closest.

However, he isn’t higher up on this list as PSG – much like Barcelona – didn’t manage to win anything other than their domestic league after crashing out to a stunning comeback in the UCL and suffering a shock upset in the domestic cup competition final.

But his numbers do absolutely matter as it signals the arrival of another player to the elite bubble of ridiculous goalscoring numbers that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have occupied almost exclusively for the past decade.

39 goals and 17 assists in 43 games. At just 20 years old too. If not this year, it’s almost a certainty he will win the Ballon d’Or in the coming ones.

#3 Sergio Aguero

The perennial under-the-radar man, Sergio Aguero has had yet another quietly brilliant season. And he has been more pivotal than Raheem Sterling to Manchester City’s resounding success on the domestic front – purely in terms of numbers at least.

32 goals and 10 assists in 46 games, read his statistics for the season and despite turning 31, the Argentinian striker shows no signs of slowing down at all.

His goals have been crucial in the Premier League, where he finished one goal shy of the Golden Shoe winners, and he has been on hand time and again in knockout competitions to score when Manchester City most need him to.

For that reason, and the fact that his team’s won 4 trophies this season, Aguero makes it ahead of Mbappe on the list.

#2 Lionel Messi

Hear me out.

Lionel Messi has had a fantastic season with Barcelona in terms of numbers. There is simply no disputing that. There is also no disputing the fact that no major European team this season has relied on one single player the way Barcelona have on the Argentinian wizard.

51 goals and 22 assists in 50 games, the man has accumulated.

But there is an argument to be made that Barcelona would have won La Liga – the only piece of silverware they managed to win this season – had Messi scored a lesser number of goals too.

Especially because La Liga has been a one horse race this season, what with Real Madrid’s poor campaign and managerial merry-go-round.

Messi has been brilliant, agreed, but he only has La Liga to show for it. And for that reason, he only makes the second spot on this list.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

In terms of impact on the overall fortunes of a team, rarely has a defender’s been so apparent.

When charting the course of history – like Eric Cantona for Manchester United – there will likely be a before-and-after Virgil van Dijk marker in Liverpool’s contemporary timeline.

They were an entertaining team that conceded one goal too many in the league last season. They were nearly merchants who didn’t have the personnel to manage big games and ended up meekly losing to Real Madrid in last year’s UCL finals.

Who’d have thunk then that all it took was one imperious Dutchman to completely change that around.

This season, Liverpool finished an agonizing one point behind Manchester City – the team many have touted as the League’s best ever. And they managed to win the Champions League after mounting one of the most incredible comebacks in the competition’s history in the semifinals against Barcelona.

And much of their success has stemmed from keeping it tight at the back, courtesy van Dijk. Apart from his direct on-field contributions, the defender has the invaluable quality of making players around him better too.

That is truly what sets him apart from Lionel Messi – at least this season.

And that is why Virgil van Dijk is our number 1 pick to win the Ballon d’Or 2019.

