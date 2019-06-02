Study shows Mohamed Salah’s popularity reduced hate crimes in Merseyside

Mohamed Salah has had a major impact since joining Liverpool. Not only has the Egyptian made a name for himself on the pitch, but his behaviour off it also has impressed many fans. Such has been his influence in England, that the Merseyside region has seen a drop in hate crimes since his arrival!

According to a study by the Immigration Policy Lab, Mohamed Salah’s arrival in Merseyside has directly resulted in the reduction of hate crimes. Salah, who is a known follower of Islam, joined Liverpool back in 2017 and has since become a popular figure among the club. The report of the IPL indicates that the Egyptian has had a hand in reducing hate crimes against Muslims in Merseyside.

The research paper on the same reads as follows:

“We causally estimate the effect of Salah joining Liverpool F.C. on Islamophobic attitudes and behaviours using 936 county-month hate crime observations, 15 million tweets from U.K. soccer fans, and an original survey experiment of 8,060 Liverpool F.C. fans.

“We find that Merseyside county (home to Liverpool F.C.) experienced an 18.9% drop in hate crimes relative to a synthetic control, while no similar effect was found for other types of crime. We also find that Liverpool F.C. fans halved their rates of posting anti-Muslim tweets (a drop from 7.2% to 3.4% of tweets about Muslims) relative to fans of other top-flight English soccer clubs.

“The survey experiment suggests that these results may be driven by increased familiarity with Islam. Our findings indicate that positive exposure to outgroup role models can reveal new information that humanizes the outgroup writ large.”

Salah is a popular figure with the fans, having led Liverpool to two succesful back-to-back seasons. The Egyptian was also on hand to score the first goal in the UEFA Champions League final, a competition which Liverpool ended up winning.