PSG star Neymar accused of raping woman in Paris

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Paris. The woman in question apparently filed a complaint with the police in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The police report filed in Brazil was procured by the Associated Press on Saturday, according to The Guardian. The document says that the alleged incident took place on 15th May at 8:20 pm local time, in a hotel in Paris, home of Neymar’s current club PSG.

The document further adds that the woman went to police on Friday in Sao Paulo.

BBC reports that the woman – who has not been named – got to know Neymar via Instagram and he suggested that they meet in Paris. He also provided her with an air ticket from Brazil to France and a reservation at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

In her complained, the woman alleged that Neymar was “apparently drunk” when he came to the hotel on 15 May. According to the report, he proceeded to initiate a short conversation with her before getting physical and “at some point, Neymar became aggressive, and through violence, engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim.”

The woman apparently returned to Brazil after two days – on May 17 – but took two weeks to decide about filing a complaint. She did not report the alleged incident to French police, because she was “emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country,” as per her own statements in the Sao Paulo police report.

After hearing about the allegations, Neymar’s father Neymar dos Santos told Band TV in Brazil on Saturday that “it is clear that it was a trap”.

“If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can’t show the truth rapidly, this will snowball. If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApp chats and the conversations with this girl, we will,” he added.

The 27-footballer has been in a lot of trouble of late. He was first suspended from three Ligue 1 games for the next season for assaulting a fan after the French Cup finals. He was then banned from three Champions League games for the next season for using inappropriate language to address match officials after PSG’s round-of-16 exit at the hands of Manchester City.

And earlier last week, he was stripped off his captaincy role with the Brazil national team, following the above-mentioned disciplinary issues.

Meanwhile, Neymar had to stop training on Tuesday when he suffered a knee strain, although the injury was deemed not to be serious.