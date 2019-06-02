Fabregas pays tribute to ‘first great friend’ Reyes

Jose Antonio Reyes was “one of the greatest talents in football”, according to Cesc Fabregas, who paid tribute to his former team-mate.

Cesc Fabregas described Jose Antonio Reyes as “one of the great talents in football” in an emotional tribute to his former Arsenal and Spain team-mate, who was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday.

The pair won an FA Cup during their time together at Arsenal and Fabregas opened up about the important role Reyes played in his career as a young player.

Reyes arrived in North London in January 2004, by which time the 16-year-old Fabregas had been at Arsenal for four months, and he scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances as Arsene Wenger’s unbeaten side won the title.

Fabregas wrote a touching tribute on Instagram, which read: “My first great friend in the world of professional football, my room-mate, who always wanted to sleep with the air conditioning even at minus 10 degrees.

“A humble guy who always had a smile on his face, great footballer and great person. I could not wake up today in a worse way.

“I will never forget when you and your family welcomed me at your home in my first Christmas in England when I was alone and 16-years-old.

“Our connection in the field was also special, since it was always easy to find you between the lines so you could make the difference.

“I always say that you have been one of the greatest talents in football and I know that I am not wrong. Two days ago I was talking about you in an interview, it might be a sign, who knows, to remember you, my great friend.”

Players and coaches throughout the football world joined Fabregas in mourning, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

In a tweet posted by Arsenal’s official account, Wenger said: “I am devastated to hear the terrible news about Jose.

“To his family and friends, all support from everyone in the Arsenal family. He will remain forever in our hearts.”

Sevilla sporting director Monchi, who helped discover Reyes, described the winger’s importance at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, telling SFC Radio: “He was the most innate talent that came out of the academy.

“Not needing to improve on anything, he was already good, and what’s more, with his sale he allowed the club to grow, and then he came back to win another three titles.

“He is Sevilla history.

“I’ve been numb since the chairman called me, trying to wake up from what I want to be a nightmare but tragically seems to be real.”