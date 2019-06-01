Ramos & Monchi lead tributes to former Sevilla star Reyes

Sergio Ramos and Sevilla sporting director Monchi have led the tributes to former Spain forward Jose Antonio Reyes, who has died aged 35.

Tributes have poured in on social media after Sevilla confirmed the death of club icon Jose Antonio Reyes.

Former Spain international Reyes, who had most recently been playing at Extremadura, died in a traffic accident on Saturday at the age of 35.

Reyes came through Sevilla’s academy, spending four years in the first team before earning a move to Arsenal in 2004, where he stayed for three-and-a-half seasons, with one of those spent on loan at Real Madrid.

After spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Reyes returned to Sevilla in 2012, playing a key role in their three successive Europa League triumphs before departing for Espanyol.

Reyes remains the youngest player to ever represent Sevilla in LaLiga, having made his debut at the age of 16 years, four months and 29 days in January 2000.

And figures from across the footballing world, including Reyes’ former team-mate Sergio Ramos and Sevilla sporting director Monchi, are now paying tribute to him.