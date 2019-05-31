Celtic confirm Lennon appointment

Neil Lennon has been appointed as Celtic’s new manager on a rolling 12-month contract.

Lennon took charge on an interim basis after Brendan Rodgers opted to leave his post to take over at Premier League side Leicester City in February.

Former Celtic midfielder Lennon subsequently steered them to a successful Scottish title defence, as well as completing the ‘treble-treble’ by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Lennon, who was Celtic manager between 2010 and 2014, has been given a 12-month rolling contract.

John Kennedy has been appointed as Lennon’s assistant, with Damien Duff continuing in his role as first-team coach.

“We’re delighted to name Neil as our new manager,” said chief executive Peter Lawwell. “Neil stepped up to the plate and answered our call in February, and in the difficult circumstances, played a huge part in delivering the treble to Celtic.

“We have known Neil as a player, captain, coach and manager. He has brought great success to Celtic in the past and we’re sure he’ll do so again in the future. He’s a Celtic man, a winner and someone we’re delighted again to have as part of the club.

“Neil has a great record in identifying players, and he has already been working hard in this area as we look to strengthen the squad this summer. We’re all looking forward to a positive future together.”

Lennon, who has also managed Bolton Wanderers, left Hibernian in January. He was initially suspended but left the club via mutual consent days later.