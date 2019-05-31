Ronaldo Nazario picks best players in the world; leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The former Brazil international has played at the highest club level and has even won the Ballon d’Or. He has now picked the players which he thinks are the best in the world currently, completely leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview, former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario revealed who he thinks are the best players in the world currently. Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe were all mentioned by the Brazilian, who omitted Cristiano Ronaldo completely.

“Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course, Mbappé …” Ronaldo said in an interview with AS.

The former Brazil great then spoke about the similarities between himself and Mbappe, stating that he had never liked comparisons between two generations of footballers.

“It says a lot of people who look like me, it has a lot of speed, it finishes well, it has great movements, it hits excellent with both legs, it has an incredible stride … We have similar things, but I never liked comparisons, especially between players of different generations, because the situations are different.”

Ronaldo even stated that La Liga is superior to the Premier League, claiming that the best players are in Spain.

“It is not clear that the Premier is better than our League, perhaps in television revenues, the clubs receive more, but the best players are in Spain, or at least most of them,” he said.