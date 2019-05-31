The fantastic XI available on a free transfer this summer

Aaron Ramsey and Vincent Kompany are already joining Juventus and Anderlecht respectively as free agents but there many more superstars available on a free transfer.

So, here is an XI featuring only players without a contract in the summer.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon left Juventus last summer and joined PSG on a one year contract but the Parisian club has the option to extend the contract for another year. However, it looks like they won’t be exercising that option.

At PSG, the veteran Italian has been a shadow of his former self and only featured in 25 games all season. He even made a huge error in goal when the French side lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if Buffon will continue playing beyond this season or choose to hang up his boots as he’s already 41-years-old.

Fullbacks

Juanfran

Juanfran is one of many Atletico Madrid defenders on their way out of the club this summer. He represented Atletico in 355 games in the last eight and a half seasons but since he is 34-years-old, Diego Simeone has to think about the future

The former Osasuna man won seven trophies with Atletico Madrid and in his farewell speech, he said he hopes to return to the club soon as it’s his home.

Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis has spent two separate four-year stints at Atletico Madrid and in the eight years he was at the club, he played 323 games and won six trophies.

The departure of Luis will be a big blow for Atletico as they are also losing Lucas Hernandez in the same window. This means Simeone has to sign a new left-back in the summer. As for Luis, he will have plenty of clubs at his doorstep in the summer and among them could be Barcelona and PSG.

Centrebacks

Diego Godin

Diego Godin is the third Atletico Madrid player in this list and given the fact that they are all defenders, Atletico have a tough task ahead of them to rebuild their backline. However, Godin will be the toughest player to replace.

The Uruguayan has been with Atletico Madrid for nine years and during this time, he played 380 games, scored 26 goals while winning seven major trophies. While at Atletico, Godin established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

It is rumoured that Godin’s next destination will be Inter Milan and what a coup it will be for the Serie A side.

Gary Cahill

Atletico Madrid isn’t the only club that’s losing its veteran defender and captain in the summer. Gary Cahill will leave Chelsea after six and half season during which he won eight trophies including a Champions League title.

Cahill made only eight appearances this season under Maurizio Sarri and he played just 22 minutes in the Premier League. Although he’s 33, Cahill can still do a good job for a midtable club and there are plenty of clubs outside the Premier League’s Top 6 that needs a new defender.

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is arguably the most in-demand free agent of the summer and despite rumours linking with a host of top European clubs, his next destination is still unclear.

Rabiot, a graduate of the PSG academy, played 227 games for the first team but was frozen out of the side and forced to train with reserves after he refused to sign a new contract. It was initially reported that Barcelona were close to signing the player but now that the Catalan side has signed Frenkie De Jong, a move for Rabiot can be ruled out.

The 24-year-old has most recently been linked with a move to the Premier League with the Manchester clubs rumoured to be interested in his services.

Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has been one of Manchester United’s best signings in the post-Ferguson era and under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, he performed quite well in a three-man midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. However, Herrera will leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Manchester United tried to convince the player to stay and sign a new contract but apparently, the Spaniard’s wage demands were excessive and United responded by leaving him out of the matchday squad quite a lot in the last two months of the season.

Although Herrera is yet to make an announcement on his future, it is widely reported that he could be on his way to PSG.

Juan Mata

Completing the midfield is another Spaniard and Manchester United player, Juan Mata.

Mata joined Manchester United back in January 2014 when David Moyes was in charge of the club and since then he has played 218 games and scored 45 goals for the club. The 31-year-old has proved to be a valuable squad member who comes up trump in big games but it looks like the club and the player haven’t been able to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Solskjær said he hopes Mata will sign a new contract but it looks like the Spaniard will leave and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing him.

Forwards

Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben bid farewell to Bayern Munich at the end of the season after spending a decade at the club. He played 309 games, scored 144 goals and won 20 trophies including eight league titles!

The 35-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years so it will be surprising if he joins a European club. The Dutchman hinted that he prefers a move to the MLS and that could be ideal for him.

Daniel Sturridge

A few years ago, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez were scoring goals for fun as Liverpool mounted an unlikely title challenge. This year, Liverpool put up another fight for the Premier League title but Sturridge had very little role to play in his side’s success this time around.

Sturridge started his Liverpool stint brightly but a series of injuries derailed his career and he soon found himself on the bench under Jurgen Klopp. Nevertheless, he has still scored 67 goals for Liverpool in 160 games.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires soon and since he’s on high wages, Liverpool are not keen on keeping him beyond the summer. Sturridge will most probably join a Premier League club and there will be clubs in need an experienced striker.

Franck Ribery

The Bayern Munich squad needs a breath of fresh air after a poor season for their standards and as a part of the process, they’ve decided to part ways with some of their veteran players. The biggest name of them all is Franck Ribery.

Ribery was a Bayern player for 12 years and during this period, he played 425 games, scored 124 goals and won 23 trophies! One of his biggest achievements as a Bayern player was winning the UEFA Best Player in Europe award during the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman confirmed that he will continue playing next season. Will he return to France, move to China or play in the MLS?