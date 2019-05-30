6 Manchester United stars who are paid more than Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær earns £7.5 million per year after being appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United and that comes to around £145,000-a-week. Six stars at the club currently earn more than the Norwegian manager but do they all deserve to be paid that much?

#6. Luke Shaw – £195,000-a-week

Five years have passed since Luke Shaw joined Manchester United from Southampton for a fee in the region of £30 million and he still hasn’t done enough to justify the fee Red Devils forked out for him.

The 2018/19 season was the first time Shaw played more than 20 games for Manchester United in a season. This time around, he was one of the better players in his side’s much-maligned backline.

Shaw’s United career has been blighted by injuries. When Jose Mourinho was in charge, the former Southampton man was on the receiving end of the manager’s criticism quite often. He has only played 106 games for United in five seasons which averages to around 21 games per season!

The England international signed a new contract in October 2018 and the wages the club offered to a player who is yet to prove his worth is ridiculous.

#5. Romelu Lukaku – £200,000-a-week

When Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku, he was a player in demand and had built a fantastic reputation at Everton. In his final season with the Toffees, he scored 25 Premier League goals in only 37 games. Therefore, It wasn’t surprising when United offered him wages in the range of £200,000 a week.

Lukaku has gone on to score 42 goals in 96 games for Manchester United and that’s a good return. However, for a striker who is among the highest paid players in the league, the Belgian certainly hasn’t done enough to justify the wages he’s being paid at the moment.

This season, the 26-year-old only started 22 league games and it doesn’t make sense for the club to pay so much money to a player who isn’t a guaranteed starter anymore. Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer and it makes sense for all parties involved if the Belgian moves on.

#4. David De Gea – £200,000-a-week

If there is one man in this list who deserved every penny he has been paid, then it is undoubtedly David De Gea. The Spaniard has been a ray of sunshine for Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era and that’s reflected by the fact that he has been named the club’s player of the year thrice since the start of the 2013/14 season.

De Gea’s performances for the Red Devils have earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year five times and he has been so good that he was even nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award which itself is a big achievement for a goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract next season and it doesn’t look like he wants to extend his deal. The question is, will Manchester United let him go for free a year later or will they cash in this summer?

#3. Anthony Martial – £250,000-a-week

Anthony Martial has been a Manchester United player for four years now but even today, he divides opinion and continues to be a target for the critics. For a man who earns a quarter of a million per week, the Frenchman has not done enough without a hint of doubt.

Martial joined Manchester United on a four-year contract with an option to trigger an extra year and in December 2018, the club exercised that option. A month later, he signed a new five-year contract with the club and that made him one of the highest earners in the world.

After he signed his new contract, Martial played 13 games for United and could only muster two goals and one assist.

#2. Paul Pogba – £290,000-a-week

Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United was one of the most talked about transfers in recent years and he joined the club for a then world record fee. He signed a five-year contract in 2016 worth £290,000 a week and the fact that the club hasn’t discussed a potential extension three years later speaks volumes.

This season was Pogba’s best season ever in terms of goals scored as he racked up 16 goals in 47 games and he was also the only player from outside Manchester City and Liverpool to be named in the PFA Team of the Year. However, the Frenchman’s performance and attitude have come under scrutiny during a dismal season for the club as a whole.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer with Real Madrid being the most likely destination.

#1. Alexis Sanchez – £350,000-a-week

The transfer of Alexis Sanchez is one of the biggest blunders Manchester United have made in recent times. They offered the Chilean astronomical wages to ensure his arrival and that set a dangerous precedent at the club.

It is rumoured that Manchester United had trouble negotiating contracts with other players at the club after offering Sanchez £350,000 a week. Apparently, United were not willing to match Ander Herrera’s wage demands after they overpaid players like Sanchez, Martial and Shaw.

Sanchez has 5 goals in 45 games for Manchester United and has been benched quite a lot this season. It looks like his future won’t be with United but if the club has to offload him, they’ll have to find another club that’s willing to take a gamble on the player while paying his huge wage.