Chelsea 2019/20 third kit leaks online following Europa League final win

Chelsea ended their 2018/19 campaign on a high note, by winning the UEFA Europa League. The Blues have, meanwhile, already started preparations for the upcoming season, during which they will feature in the Champions League. Here’s a leaked image of the third/European kit which they are expected to use.

Footyheadlines have revealed the first look at Chelsea’s third kit for the upcoming season. The uniform is predominantly black in colour and features orange accents.

Chelsea return to black for the 2019/20 season, with the third kit set to be of the same colour. The kit will also feature a design – the acronym CFC – written across the front and the back. Meanwhile, the uniform will also feature an orange, black, and white colour. The same pattern will then repeat on the cuffs.

The London club’s third kit will also feature monochromatic logos. Moreover, the kit supplier, Nike, will also use one of their previous badges for branding.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already revealed their new home kit which they will wear for the upcoming 2019/20 season. The Blues’ new uniform features a bespoke Stamford Bridge design across the front and the back. Meanwhile, leaked images have revealed that Chelsea’s away kit is set to be white and will come with a collar.