Former Chelsea star tips Eden Hazard for Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is said to bid farewell to Chelsea after seven years at the club. The Belgium National Team captain is expected to join Real Madrid in the coming days, with the two clubs working on agreeing a deal. One former teammate of his believes that that move could even result in him winning the Ballon d’Or.

Cesc Fabregas joined Chelsea back in 2014 and went on to win two Premier League titles. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Fabregas played with Eden Hazard, who he believes can win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Hazard is said to be on the verge of a move to Real Madrid, something which will increase his ceiling according to the Spaniard.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think Chelsea at this moment can give him what he deserves,” Fabregas told BT Sport (via Marca).

“In terms of potentially winning absolutely everything, and even talking about the Ballon d’Or… I know he says he doesn’t mind about it, but deep down he does. He really wants to win the Champions League.

“I think that there is currently a ceiling at Chelsea and he can go so much higher than this ceiling at a club like Real Madrid because these clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, now Manchester City, Bayern Munich – always come back.

“They will have terrible seasons at Real Madrid, but they will be back. No doubt about it.”

On May 29, Eden Hazard led Chelsea to a four-one win in the UEFA Europa League. The Belgian international assisted Chelsea’s second goal before adding a third and fourth as they beat Arsenal to the title.