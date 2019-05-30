Eden Hazard played a starring role as Chelsea beat Arsenal four-one in the UEFA Europa League Final. The Belgium international scored twice and assisted once to hand his side their third European trophy since the turn of the century. However, he immediately revealed his plans to leave after the match.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football, you never know,” revealed Eden Hazard after the Europa League Final.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.”

Hazard’s announcement at the end of the match came as a surprise. Here’s how social media reacted to this one:

Hazard needs a new challenge after seven years in Chelsea pic.twitter.com/7iaT3fI5pR — yemosticality (@OkeowoAdeyemi4) May 29, 2019

Came a boy, left a KING/LEGEND No matter what they say, Hazard is an A tier Chelsea legend like Drogba, Lampard, Terry and Cech. pic.twitter.com/j7v691wOpH — Mazi Ukpai Ifeanyichukwu (@Myka_veli) May 29, 2019

2012 – Didier Drogba scores to win Chelsea the Champions League and leaves a legend. 2019 – Eden Hazard scores twice to win Chelsea the Europa League and is leaving a legend. The King and the Prince of this club. 💙 — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 29, 2019

Look at how Coutinho left Liverpool. Look at how Courtois left Chelsea. Hazard’s shown how to leave a club with grace and pride. I haven’t seen a single Chelsea fan get mad or angry at him. He’s a class act, on and off the pitch, and will forever be loved by us. 👏🏻 #CFC pic.twitter.com/RmlXRgzdmc — Liam (@liam98wilson) May 29, 2019

Are you going to miss Hazard at Chelsea next season ? Me: pic.twitter.com/Ultb4ML8wp — Abdul Wahab (@RajaWahab10) May 29, 2019

EDEN HAZARD FOOTBALL CLUB pic.twitter.com/Rhn1a07ZJd — EDEN PRINCE (@Costalinho_) May 29, 2019

The Belgian international had joined Chelsea after their infamous Champions League win back in 2012. Coincidentally, the first major trophy he lifted for the Blues was the Europa League itself. Seven years down the line, Hazard revealed that he is ready to end his Chelsea career after winning the exact same trophy.

Although not official yet, Eden Hazard is set to complete a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been chasing the Chelsea star for years, as confirmed by President Florentino Perez, and will finally be able to recruit him.