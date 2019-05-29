WATCH: Did Arsene Wenger actually dribble past Zinedine Zidane?

Arsene Wenger had a brief sporting career before he took on the challenge of being a manager. Therefore, fans went crazy when a picture emerged of him dribbling past one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Zinedine Zidane. However, a video have now emerged of what actually happened.

Arsene Wenger vs Zinedine Zidane – What REALLY happened

An image surfaced online showing former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger breezing past the legendary Zinedine Zidane in a charity match. Naturally, fans loved it and shared their amusement on Twitter.

However, as the video shows, the reality is quite different. Wenger, who received the ball from his teammate, tried to run away into space with Zidane chasing. The latter caught up to him in a matter of seconds, before knicking the ball from his feet. The Real Madrid head coach then played an outside-of-the-boot pass to one of his teammates, before receiving the ball back in space.

Meanwhile, Wenger will be hoping to fare better when he returns to the touchline. The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season and has been without a club since. He has, however, promised to return as soon as possible with several clubs said to be considering him for their managerial hot seat.