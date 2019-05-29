Arsenal manager Unai Emery takes dig at Arsene Wenger; says team stopped being competitive under him

Unai Emery is set to take on a European final with Arsenal in his very first year. The Spaniard looks back at what transpired before him, claiming that the club stopped being competitive in Arsene Wenger’s final years.

“When I arrived here, we changed some things,” Emery said in an interview with the Telegraph.

“Before Arsene Wenger, Arsenal was very competitive. With Wenger, it was very competitive and also he gave the team quality players, with a competitive spirit, who created the best moments in Arsenal. But in the last years, they lost being competitive, keeping only the quality.”

Emery further said that he learned about the thrills of the Premier League from several sources. He states that his idea is to make the team competitive again, at the moment.

“I learned with other coaches and also listening and watching, that here you need to be competitive with physical players and quality players. You need both. If you only have quality players it is difficult to catch up to the others. It is the same if you only have physical players, with no quality. So my idea is to share the two, to create a team with both.

“Above all, the idea is to be competitive [again] and we are doing this, getting competitive little by little with this team. We need more, yes. We can’t do it all in one year. But we have reduced the distance, we have started to compete with some other teams.”

Emery’s Arsenal take on Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29, 2019. A win would not only see them lift the Premier League trophy, but will also send them straight to the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage.