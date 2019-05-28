Bielsa to remain at Leeds United for 2019-20 campaign

Marcelo Bielsa will be at the helm again next season as Leeds United look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Leeds United have confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will remain as their manager for the 2019-20 Championship season.

The Argentinian was a surprise appointment prior to 2018-19 and came close to masterminding a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

After pushing for automatic promotion for much of the campaign, Leeds ended up in the play-offs and were dumped out by Derby County in the semi-finals.

The Elland Road club, though, have seen enough from Bielsa to suggest he can steer them towards promotion next season and activated their option to extend the 63-year-old’s contract for another 12 months.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Leeds are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

“Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach.”

Radrizzani added: “We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal.

“So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business.”