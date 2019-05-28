Real Madrid overtake floundering Manchester United as Europe’s most valuable club

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been announced as the most valuable club in Europe for the year 2019. Real Madrid defeated Manchester United who were the winners last year, to claim the title.

Marca reports that according to the latest edition of “Football Clubs’ Valuation: The European Elite”, as prepared by KPMG, Los Blancos are valued at €3,224million while second-placed Manchester United have an estimated value of €3,207million. Madrid’s La Liga rivals Barcelona who were third in last year’s estimation, fell to the fourth spot in rankings this year, with Bundesliga giants claiming Barca’s erstwhile third place.

Bayern Munich are valued at €2,808million while Barcelona’s value reads €2,676million.

KPMG’s “annual enterprise value table” is known to measure overall financial strength, cash flow and pre-tax profit of the top football clubs in Europe. Other statistics revealed by the study, include the following:

The total enterprise value of the top 32 clubs in Europe is £31.5billion ( €35.6billion), up from €32billion in 2018. Since 2016, there has been a 35% in just three years marking huge hikes in TV revenue, prize money from successes in the Champions League and record transfer fees. The above three factors are the main reasons for elevated squad values.

English teams dominate the top 10 most valuable clubs in Europe with six teams – Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – making the Premier League the most dominant football force in European football at the moment, in terms of finances. Nine English clubs on the list released by KPMG accounts for nearly half (43%) of the total aggregate value at £13.6billion (€15.4billion), compared with the six featured Spanish clubs who collectively value at £6.93billion (€7.84billion).

Both Champions League finalists, Liverpool and Tottenham, have increased their value by over 30% year on year, the second and third biggest growth of the entire list, and FA Cup and domestic treble winner, Manchester City has grown by 14% in the last 12 months.

Barcelona and Arsenal are the top clubs to record the biggest fall in growth, both of them recording a 6% depreciation from their values in the previous season.