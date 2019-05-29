5 teams from Europe’s Top 5 leagues that punched above their weight

The top 5 leagues in Europe have come to an end and most of the teams involved performed as expected, some did not live up to expectations and a few others finished much higher than expected while also putting in some memorable performances.

#5. Getafe (La Liga)

Getafe finished the 2018/19 La Liga season with 59 points and that tally is only four more than what they racked up in the 2017/18 season. However, this time around, Getafe were just two points short of Champions League qualification and were fourth after 37 La Liga games.

At the end of the 2015/16 season, the Spanish club was relegated to the second division after 12 seasons in the top flight. However, they got back up in the very next season with Pepe Bordalás in the managerial hot seat. He has taken them to new heights since.

Before the 2018/19 season, Getafe made some smart signings like Jaime Mata, David Soria, Vitorino Antunes, Leandro Cabrera, and Nemanja Maksimović for a combined €11.1 million. Among these signing, Mata stood out with 14 goals and 6 assists which earned him his maiden cap for Spain.

#4. Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s season started with a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup and ended with a 5-1 defeat against the same club in a Bundesliga game. However, the story between these two defeats was a bittersweet one.

Frankfurt started the season with Adi Hütter at the helm after losing Niko Kovac to Bayern. However, thanks to some brilliant permanent transfers and loan signings, Hutter made Frankfurt a force to reckon with.

Highlights – FC Bayern München vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The Bundesliga side won all six of their Europa League group stage games in a tough group with both Lazio and Marseille. They then beat Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, and Benfica in the knockout stages before losing to Chelsea in the semifinal in a penalty shootout.

They also had a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season with six Bundesliga games left to play. However, injuries and the fatigue of playing in multiple competitions caught up with them towards the end and as a result, they lost four of their last six games, picked up two points, and had to settle for a Europa League spot.

#3. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Wolverhampton Wanderers earned promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season and they did so thanks to the significant investment made by new owners Fosun International.

This season, they continued to improve further under Nuno Espirito Santo and made some outstanding signings like Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Diogo Jota, Jonny, Raúl Jiménez, and Leander Dendoncker.

Wolves finished the season in seventh, reached the semifinal of the FA Cup and qualified for next season’s Europa League. This season, they beat all of the Premier League’s big six clubs except Manchester City at least once. However, they were one of only two teams to hold City to a draw in the league.

#2. Lille (Ligue 1)

Lille were Ligue 1 Champions in 2011 and they had a fantastic squad with players such as Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, Mathieu Debuchy, and Idrissa Gueye. However, they spiralled down over the years and ended the 2017/18 season by narrowly avoiding relegation by just one point.

This season, under Christophe Galtier, they’ve improved massively and finished the season in second place. Lille conceded a league-lowest 33 goals all season and also scored a reasonable 68 goals – a tally bettered only by two teams.

The standout performer for Lille was the Ivorian international winger Nicolas Pepe, who had the second highest number of goals (22) and assists (11) in the league. Other players such as Mike Maignan, Jonathan Bamba, Jose Fonte, and Jonathan Ikoné also played crucial roles in Lille’s success.

Lille ended the season in second place, one point short of doubling their points tally from the 2017/18 season and there were many impressive performances over the course of the season with the pick of the lot being their emphatic 5-1 trashing of PSG.

#1. Atalanta (Serie A)

Serie A has some of the biggest names in European football such as Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli, AC Milan, Roma, and Lazio. In a league with such strong teams, Atalanta finished the season in third place to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Atalanta is notable for its youth system that honed many famous Italian players over the years but in the 21st century alone, they’ve been relegated thrice, and have always been always a midtable club at best. However, that changed in the 2016/17 season when Gian Piero Gasperini took over as manager.

‘Nobody thought it was possible’ – Atalanta players react to Champions League qualification

In their first season under Gasperini, Atalanta finished fourth but there were only three Champions League spots available for Serie A back then. The following season, Atalanta finished seventh after some of the bigger clubs in the league strengthened their squad.

This season they finally got Champions League qualification even though the race for a Top 4 finish went down to the final day with Atalanta, Inter, Milan, AC Milan, and Roma fighting for two spots. They also reached the final of the Coppa Italia and beat Juventus 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

When Atalanta play in the Champions League next season, keep an eye out for their appealing front-three of Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez who scored a total of 49 goals between them this season.