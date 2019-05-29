5 forwards who can add depth and quality to the Liverpool attack

Liverpool Football Club’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is one of the best in the world at the moment but Jurgen Klopp needs to add at least one more quality forward to his side to take his side to the next level and these five forwards could be the answer.

#5. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven)

Steven Bergwijn is one of several young Dutch players on the transfer wishlist of top European clubs and he could be on his way out of the Eredivisie this summer along with the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

The 21-year-old winger has 25 goals and 28 assists in 120 games while playing for PSV. This season itself, he scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in only 33 Eredivisie games. Bergwijn prefers to play on the left wing but he’s capable of playing on either side and versatility is a trait Jurgen Klopp admires.

The Dutchman is a product of the PSV academy and when he broke into the first team in 2014, PSV was captained by none other than Georginio Wijnaldum. The fact that Liverpool have Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk could prove to be decisive if there is a battle for Bergwijn’s signature.

#4. Nicolas Pepe (Lille OSC)

Nicolas Pepe was one of the standout performers of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season and the Ivorian helped Lille qualify for next season’s Champions League. That feat, in itself, is quite astonishing given the fact that Lille narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Pepe ended the season as the second highest goalscorer and assist provider in the league with 22 goals and 11 assists. Incredibly, he featured in all 38 league games this season and except for the final inconsequential league game of the season, he started all the other games.

The 24-year-old also ranked second in shots on target (61), chances created from open play (61) and big chances created (16), In addition, he ranked third in take-ons completed (102) and fouls won (35).

#3. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United)

Felipe Anderson was arguably the best player from outside the Top 6 clubs this season and he spearheaded the West Ham attack when stars such as Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko were out injured.

Liverpool are yet to replace Philippe Coutinho and Anderson could be the one to fill the void left by his compatriot. Anderson admitted that initially, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League but he still ended the season with 9 goals and 4 assists for a team that finished tenth.

The 26-year-old will, however, cost Liverpool much more than the £36 million Hammers paid for him last summer. But the fact that Anderson can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and he is already familiar to the demands of the league may trigger the Reds to spend heavily on him.

#2. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta BC)

Alejandro Gomez is the oldest player on this list and according to many, one of the most underrated players in Europe at the moment. The Argentine captained the Atalanta side that beat the odds to qualify for next season’s Champions League and his contribution to the cause was huge.

The 31-year-old ended the season with 7 goals and 11 assists in 35 games. He had the most assists, chances created (112), passes ending in final-third (840) and won the second highest number of fouls (34) in the Serie A this season.

Gomez has an outstanding record of 46 goals and 54 assists in 190 games for the Bergamo side. He could be tempted away from the club with relative ease and given his age, he may not cost a fortune. The biggest advantage of signing him is the fact that he can play as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, as a second striker, and as a striker.

#1. Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais)

Memphis Depay starred alongside Georginio Wijnaldum for PSV in the 2014/15 season before both players made their big move to the Premier League. Wijnaldum had a strong debut season at Newcastle United before making his switch to Liverpool. However, Depay couldn’t recapture his form at Manchester United and before long, he was shipped off to Olympique Lyon.

At Lyon, the Dutchman seems to have found his touch once again and in 116 games for the club, he has 39 goals and 41 assists. In addition, the former Red Devil has evolved as a player at the Ligue 1 club, as he has played in multiple positions with good effect. Although he started out as a left winger, the 25-year-old often plays as an attacking midfielder for Lyon and as the central striker for the national team.

This season, Depay had 10 goals and assists each in Ligue 1 which made him one of the very few players with double figures for both assists and goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. He also created the most chances from open play and overall in the league.

The player has a fantastic relationship with compatriot Wijnaldum, as well, which could make him break his bonds with Manchester United and join Liverpool.