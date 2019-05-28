Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo chooses three Premier League stars ahead of Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want Lionel Messi to pick up this year’s Ballon d’Or trophy and would instead prefer it going to one of the Liverpool trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk.

Don Balon reports that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo realizes Lionel Messi is a shoe-in for the Ballon d’or this year after his incredible goalscoring exploits, but would prefer the award not going to the Barcelona man.

Both Ronaldo and Messi are locked on 5 Ballon d’Or trophies apiece and a win for Messi this season would inch him ahead of the Portuguese superstar with 6.

However, the report claims Ronaldo is hoping that Barcelona’s Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool and their Copa del Rey final slip up to Valencia has opened the door for other players to be in realistic contention.

Messi wins sixth Golden Shoe as Ronaldo finishes outside top 10

Ronaldo feels that one of the Liverpool trio of Virgil van Dijk, who won the PFA Player of the Year award, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah – both of whom won the Premier league Golden Boot – can usurp Messi to the Ballon d’Or should the Reds go on to win the Champions League.

However, the report states that he does acknowledge that a strong showing for Messi in the upcoming Copa America for Argentina would swing the tide back in his favour.

Messi ended the season breaching the 50-goal mark while Cristiano Ronado finished with 28 goals from 43 appearances.