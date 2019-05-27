Solskjaer pokes fun at Manchester United defenders after Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen impress in legends game

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aimed a cheeky dig at Manchester United center-backs Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, by saying that Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen – his teammates from the legends game – could still make it into the club’s starting XI on any given day.

The Manchester United boss was speaking after the Manchester United legends vs Bayern Munich legends game held at Old Trafford on the same day, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of United’s 1999 Champions League triumph against the German giants. Both teams lined up exactly as they did twenty years ago. To make matters more special, it was Sir Alex Ferguson himself who managed the Red Devils in the match.

United won 5-0, thanks to goals from Solskjaer, Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and David Beckham. The match was evidently one-sided, quite in contrast to the original game two decades ago when the English club had to rely on injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer to overcome a 1-0 deficit and win the cup.

At the end of the game, Solskjaer was asked about what he thought about his teammates’ performance when he went on to speak about Stam and Johnsen, lavishing praise on them. He said that Manchester United’s current defensive needs to improve after admitting that he “could do” with some help from the defensive duo, provided they were still playing actively.

“Jaap and Ronny – we could do with them two at the back. They were fantastic the whole season, the ’99 season, those two were unbelievable,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Metro.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are known to be interested in signing at least one new central defender, after Smalling and co. failed to impress throughout the 2018-19 season. Thanks to numerous defensive errors that cost them a lot of matches, United finished the season at sixth spot in the Premier League table, also failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League as a result.