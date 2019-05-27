What Sir Alex Ferguson told Gary Neville after his failed attempts to score in the legends game

The 65000-odd people present at Old Trafford on Sunday were able to turn the clock back to twenty years ago, as they witnessed a fantastic display of football between Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United legends and Bayern Munich legends.

The game was played to mark the 20th anniversary of United’s 1999 Champions League win.

Needless to say, the Manchester United team managed by the legendary Sir Ferguson and comprising of the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Jaap Stam, Gary Neville, Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dwight Yorke, Paul Scholes and David Beckham outplayed Lothar Matthaus and co. across all departments, eventually winning the game 5-0.

Solskjaer, Yorke, Nicky Butt, Luis Saha and David Beckham scored the goals for the winning team in a game that was totally one-sided, in contrast to the actual game twenty years ago when Manchester United won 2-1, thanks to two injury-time goals by Sheringham and Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, in a separate series of incidents, fans also noticed Gary Neville desperately trying to score in the game. The former full-back was back in the Old Trafford dugout for the first time after he retired in 2013 and needless to say, he performed well in his role once again. However, it was his wayward efforts to get on the score sheet that caught more attention.

Steve McClaren and Sir. Alex Ferguson's reaction to @GNev2's miss during the #Treble99 charity game was easily our highlight…😂 pic.twitter.com/6JDYzQUdXl — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) May 26, 2019

And according to Metro, Sir Alex Ferguson couldn’t resist poking fun at Neville at the end of the game. Taking to Instagram, Neville himself revealed that the Scot teased him, saying: “You couldn’t shoot 20 years ago son! Why the hell are you trying today?”

Neville, who has racked up over 400 appearances for the Red Devils, has scored only five times over the course of his career.

Sir Ferguson, though, was delighted to see so many of his old players return to Old Trafford for the match, which raised over £1.5million for the Manchester United Foundation, and praised them all for contributing to a great afternoon.

“Well I think the impressive thing for me is, they’ve all turned up. Some of them are in great condition, some are not, but they still came,” he told BT Sport, before adding:

“It was good, great to see the lads because you look at them in different ways, from the time I had with them and now they’ve progressed in life in different ways and different areas of life. But they’re all great professionals and they showed that today again, and they’re great people.”