Reports: Lionel Messi wants two Barcelona signings to combat Neymar joining Real Madrid

Neymar is reportedly linked with a move to Real Madrid and Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to fortify adequately in the summer transfer window to not be outdone by their bitter rivals.

Don Balon reports that Neymar may well be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer given that the Merengues are willing to spend big to avoid a repeat of this season’s failures.

However, despite winning La Liga and at one point looking good for the treble, Lionel Messi feels that Neymar joining Barcelona’s arch rivals would send alarm bells ringing through Nou Camp.

As a result, the report states that he wants the club to strengthen significantly in the transfer window with moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann.

Although the de Ligt move has seemed inevitable for some time now, Manchester United’s entry into the mix has complicated things. As for Griezmann, it was initially reported that Messi and co. did not want him around after the documentary he produced at the end of the previous season to announce that he was turning down Barcelona was perceived as disrespectful by many at the club.

However, Messi is willing to overlook that if it means that the Blaugranas can add a world class player in the summer to keep within touching distance of Real Madrid’s summer fortifications.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; If Real Madrid do get their summer targets, Barcelona would do well to swallow any reservations they have about Antoine Griezmann joining the team or paying up Mino Raiola to see through the De Ligt deal.