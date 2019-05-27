5 superstars who could be on their way out of Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid had one of the worst seasons in the club’s recent history in 2018/19 and they had three different managers in charge of the club. There will be wholesale changes at the club this summer and these five superstars could be on their way out of the club.

#5. Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Levante and spent his first season at the club as an understudy to Iker Casillas. The following summer, Real Madrid used him as a makeweight to bring David De Gea to the club but the move fell through in the eleventh hour and as a result, Navas became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Navas never put a foot wrong and impressed in goal for Real Madrid which earned him the trust of Zinedine Zidane, under whom he went on to win a hat-trick of Champions League titles. However, following Zidane’s departure, Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois to replace Navas.

The Costa Rican is 32-years-old now and he is too good to spend the remainder of his career as a backup at Real Madrid. In the final La Liga game of the 2018/19 season, Navas bid an emotional farewell to the Real Madrid fans and now, we wait and see which club makes a move for him.

#4. James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 with a lot of fanfare after winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He enjoyed an impressive debut season under Carlo Ancelotti but once Zidane took over, James became dispensable and ahead of the 2017/18 season, he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich for a two year period.

The Colombian had his fair share of good moments in the Bayern kit by racking up 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 games. However, it looks like the Bavarian club are not going to make his move permanent and that means, James will return to Real Madrid.

Unless James manages to impress Zidane in the preseason, in all likelihood, the 27-year-old will be sold in the summer and the two clubs that are strongly linked with him are Juventus and Arsenal.

#3. Marcelo

Roberto Carlos is considered as one of the greatest left-backs of all-time and Marcelo was given the near-impossible task of replacing him at Real Madrid. Marcelo has been with Real Madrid for twelve and a half seasons now and he has not only replaced Carlos but has also outdone his compatriots legacy at the club.

For many years, the Brazilian was the undisputed first-choice left-back at the club. He has played 486 games, scored 36 goals, assisted 90 goals and won 20 trophies! However, during the 2018/19 season, he lost his place in the team to Sergio Reguilón for a significant period.

Marcelo was reinstated into the starting XI by Zidane but the 31-year-old full-back was so poor that he was not even named in Brazil’s squad for the Copa America. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Olympique Lyon’s Ferland Mendy and if they sign Mendy, then Marcelo will surely be sold.

#2. Luka Modric

Real Madrid signed Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and in his debut season, he was named the worst signing in La Liga ahead of Barcelona’s Alex Song. Seven years later, Modric is a Ballon d’Or winner while Song is struggling at Swiss side FC Sion.

Modric established his credentials as arguably the best midfielder in the world at Real Madrid but aged 33, it might be time for him to move on and also for Real Madrid to think of the future.

Last summer, it was widely reported that Modric was keen on leaving Real Madrid to join Inter Milan but he stayed put. This summer, there is a good chance Inter will approach Real Madrid for Modric and the club might decide to cash in and replace the Croatian with a younger player like Christian Eriksen.

#1. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has cut a lonely and frustrated figure at Real Madrid more often than not and his future at the club has looked bleak under Zidane. The fact that Zidane did not even bring Bale off the bench in the final league game of the season which his side lost tells you how far the Welshman has dropped down the pecking order.

In six seasons, Bale has 102 goals and 64 assists for Real Madrid in 231 games. During his period, he scored the winning goal in two Champions League finals, scored in the penalty shootout in a third final, scored arguably the greatest goal in a Champions League final against Liverpool and also one of the most memorable goals in a Copa del Rey final.

Despite all his contributions, he clearly isn’t loved or admired enough at Real Madrid. Bale will turn 30 before the start of the next season and it would be shocking if he opts to stay on the Real Madrid bench instead of moving to a club where he can make a significant contribution.