WATCH: Dwight Yorke scores stunning volley to make it 2-0 to Manchester United legends

Dwight Yorke rolled back the years with a sensational volley for Manchester United legends against Bayern Munich legends at Old Trafford.

The video above shows Yorke making no mistake with his left foot after build up play from the Red Devils involving Jesper Blomqvist. The ball in from the left was converted after Yorke found himself in acres of space in the area and he made no mistake.

Manchester United had earlier taken the lead after a simple tap-in finish by none other than their current first-team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Second half action in the match is currently on its way live.