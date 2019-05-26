FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic struggle in 1-0 defeat to Portugal; Saudi Arabia go down to France

An early goal from Francisco Trincao was enough for Portugal to record a 1-0 win against Korea Republic in their Group F opener of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Poland.

The South Koreans were dealt an early blow as they went down 1-0 in the seventh minute as Trincao finished off a quick counter attack move from the Portuguese to give the Europeans a dream start.

Portuguese almost doubled the lead in the 19th minute with Trincao finding the back of the net. However, fortune favoured the Koreans as the Video Assistant Referee ruled the goal out as Rafael Leao was deemed offside in the build-up play.

Korea Republic tried to hit back for the rest of the game, but they failed to utilise the few chances that came their way while Portugal dominated possession with 67 per cent of the ball. Meanwhile, the Asians had to settle for just one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the other Group F match of the day, Argentina registered a 5-2 win over South Africa who finished the match with 10 man after Keenan Leigh Philips was sent off in the 66th minute.

The South Americans dominated their African opponents with Fausto Vera, Julian Alvarez and Adolfo Gaich scoring one goal apiece while Ezequiel Barco bagged a brace. Keenan Leigh Philips and Lyle Foster found the consolation goals for South Africa.

Asian champions Saudi suffer defeat to France

نهاية المباراة |

السعودية 0 : 2 فرنسا سنعود بشكلٍ أقوى في المباريات المقبلة! نعدكم بذلك 💪🏻#السعودية_فرنسا#U20WC pic.twitter.com/ETW47rBq7L — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) May 25, 2019

10-man Saudi Arabia suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of France in their Group E opener of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 at the Stadion GOSiR on Saturday.

The Green Falcons’ Faraj Abdullah Al-Ghashayan received the marching orders in the 12th minute of the game as VAR intervened to deem Al-Ghashayan’s fould on France’s Boubakary Soumare worthy of a red card.

Youssouf Fofana broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute before Amine Gouiri made it 2-0 in favour of France in the 75th minute. Panama and Mali played out a 1-1 draw in the other match of Group E.