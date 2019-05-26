Edouard brace fires Celtic to historic treble-treble

For the first time in their history, Celtic have won three consecutive trebles, beating Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final.

Odsonne Edouard’s second-half brace saw Celtic come from behind to clinch a third consecutive domestic treble with a 2-1 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Having wrapped up the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup, Celtic’s hopes of another clean sweep were in doubt as they trailed early in the second half to Ryan Edwards’ strike.

But club-record signing Edouard stepped up with an equaliser from the penalty spot and a late second to clinch the treble-treble for the first time in Celtic’s history.

“There were people saying we’ve had a poor season. We’ve done the treble,” captain Scott Brown told BBC Sport. “It’s the third one in a row and we’ll look to push on again next season.”

A largely uneventful first half suited Hearts and it was the underdogs who claimed the 52nd-minute breakthrough as Sean Clare teed up Edwards to slam into the net following a goalmouth scramble.

But Hearts’ lead only lasted 10 minutes as goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal felled Edouard, who squeezed the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.

And Edouard was allowed through a second time late on to net the winner, keeping his cool and lifting a finish over Zlamal to cap another sensational season for the champions.