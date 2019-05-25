Fenerbahce face UEFA sanctions after FFP breach

UEFA announced on Friday that Fenerbahce breached their FFP agreement, while Porto only partially complied.

Fenerbahce face sanctions from UEFA after breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement in 2018-19.

The Super Lig giants signed a settlement agreement in May 2016, but UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said on Friday the club failed to meet their break-even target.

The CFCB has consequently referred Fenerbahce to its adjudicatory chamber, which could lead to a ban from European competition.

Meanwhile, Porto will operate under transfer restrictions and a limitation on their European squad size, having “partially fulfilled” their targets.

Galatasaray and Maccabi Tel Aviv were deemed to be in compliance and will stay in the settlement regime.