Manchester United legend confirms plans to go into management

Several former football players decide to try their hand at coaching, once their playing days are over. Some excel, some do fairly well, and some fail altogether. And now, one Manchester United great has voiced his desire to venture into management once he retires.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his desire to go into management following his retirement. The Englishman revealed that he is working on his coaching badges and hopes to put them to good use in the future.

“Management. My whole life I have been involved in football,” said the former Manchester United great during an appearance on KJ & Caldwell: A Football Podcast (via Sky Sports).

“It is something which I love and it is what I know so it would be a shame not to go into management and try it out, and hopefully be successful.

“I have seen so many players that I have played with have so much knowledge of the game and it is a shame not to see them give it a go and see what happens.

“So that is what I want to do. I am working on doing my [coaching] badges. Hopefully, when I finish playing I will get a chance somewhere and take it.”

Rooney would hardly be the first of Sir Alex Ferguson’s disciples to go into management. The Manchester United legend will follow the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, and Ryan Giggs – all of whom were coached by the legendary Scot.