Reports: Pep Guardiola to join Juventus; announcement date and salary revealed

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to their second consecutive Premier League title on May 12. The Citizens pipped title rivals Liverpool in the process, winning the league by one point. Under Guardiola, the sky blues of Manchester have become an unstoppable side. But reports suggest that the Spaniard my himself depart soon.

According to reports in Italy (via Express), Pep Guardiola will be unveiled as the Juventus manager on June 14. The Spaniard has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Champions of Italy and will replace the recently sacked Massimiliano Allegri at the helm.

Meanwhile, reports from AGI even suggest that he is set to earn €24 Million in Turin for the next four years.

Guardiola lifted his second consecutive Premier League title with Manchester City on June 12. The Citizens finished the thirty-eight-game season on ninety-eight points, one more than second-placed Liverpool. However, reports have since linked the former Barcelona boss with a move to Italy. Guardiola, himself, meanwhile, has denied the rumours:

“How many times do I have to say? I’m not going to go to Juventus, I’m not going to move to Italy.

“I’m satisfied here, I’m not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Man City, I said many times,” the Spaniard said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup final.

Nevertheless, the rumours have failed to die down with the Spaniard now expected to be unveiled midway through the next month.