Premier League stalwart feels Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the Ballon d’Or 2019 over Lionel Messi

Premier League stalwart Tim Cahill feels that Cristiano Ronaldo has done enough at Juventus to warrant another Ballon d’Or trophy ahead of Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The Everton legend sat down for a round of rapid-fire questions with Qatari sports channel Al Kass and answered a plethora of questions involving his own career and that of the players and managers he rubbed shoulders with.

One of the questions asked was, inevitably, about the Ballon d’Or and who deserves to win it this year.

Cahill, who made 226 Premier League appearances, somewhat surprisingly picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, but had a rationale to back his choice up.

“The reason why I say Ronaldo, I know people won’t agree, is because of what he’s done in Juventus,” Cahill said.

“He left Real Madrid, went there [to Juventus] and had such a massive impact on another league. I’ve never seen another player do it…at Man United, Madrid for so many years.

“And I know he didn’t win the Champions League but he has such an impact in any club. If you can take players and put them somewhere at his age… I know people won’t agree, I just appreciate his professionalism,” he concluded.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are locked onto 5 Ballon d’Ors apiece, though the Argentine is expected to nudge ahead this season after a brilliant goalscoring campaign that saw him notch up 50 goals and 22 assists in 49 games.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, only managed 28 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances.