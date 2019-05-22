Weeks after Iker Casillas’ heart attack, his wife now reveals she has cancer

Just weeks after former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a sudden heart attack, his wife has now revealed she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“When we hadn’t yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again” Sara Carbonero wrote in an emotional social media post.

“This time it’s me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write.”

“A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on.”

“Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I’ve still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.”

“I’m calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending.”

“I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team.”

“I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family,” she added.

Casillas suffered his heart attack during training with current side FC Porto, but wants to play on despite his health concerns.