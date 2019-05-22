Paulo Dybala’s brother, Gustavo Dybala, recently announced that there is a good chance that his brother will leave Juventus in the summer. There are several top European clubs in need of a player of Dybala’s stature and here are five potential destinations for the Argentine.

#5. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich need to add some quality attacking options in the summer in order to bolster their attack and help them fight for the Champions League title once again.

There are several reasons why Bayern could do with an attacker of Paulo Dybala’s quality. Firstly, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are retiring and Dybala could play out wide if necessary and provide cover or be an alternative to the likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

Secondly, Bayern are not looking to make James Rodriguez’s loan move permanent which means they need a player capable of playing behind Robert Lewandowski since Thomas Muller has not been playing at his best for a while now. Finally, Dybala can play up front which means he can also be used as an alternative to Lewandowski.

Bayern have the resources to sign Dybala and they also have the pedigree necessary to attract a player of Dybala’s stature.

#4. Manchester United

There are several areas of the pitch that Manchester United need to address this summer and the addition of a versatile forward could prove to be a beneficial one.

Manchester United have several offensive players in their ranks at the moment but need a breath of fresh air after the season they’ve just had. Although Dybala’s best position is not out wide, he could provide some respite to their long-standing right-wing problem.

If Paul Pogba decides to leave Manchester United, Dybala could be the perfect player for the number ten role. If he operates in that role, his vision could help utilise the pace of Marcus Rashford and the Argentine’s late runs into the box could add more goals from midfield.

There is not doubt that Manchester United can afford Dybala but the question is if the player will want to join a club that’s in disarray at the moment.

#3. Liverpool

Liverpool have one of the best-settled starting XIs among all the major European clubs at the moment but Jurgen Klopp will need a better squad if he is to topple Manchester City and win the Premier League title next season.

It is no secret that Liverpool tried to sign Nabil Fekir last summer and that’s a clear indication that Klopp believes he needs a more creative midfielder in the side. He played a 4-2-3-1 formation this season with Mohamed Salah up top and Roberto Firmino as a number 10 but both players were not at their best in that setup.

If Klopp decides to sign Paulo Dybala, then he gets a player who can give him tactical flexibility and also cover for multiple positions as the Argentine is capable of playing in the Firmino role, out wide and as a number ten. It’s no secret that Liverpool are looking at quality versatile forwards this summer and Dybala fits the bill.

#2. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are sure to lose Antoine Griezmann in the summer and the only question is which club will sign the 28-year-old Frenchman. When Griezmann leaves, Atletico will need a new superstar to fill that void and if Dybala is available, then there aren’t many better options.

Dybala can be a direct replacement for Griezmann at Atletico and the Argentine will be happy knowing that he can play in his preferred position at the club from the Spanish capital. Also, Dybala is used to the pragmatic football Diego Simeone uses at Atletico because Juventus under Max Allegri also play in a similar manner.

Atletico could be an attractive destination for Dybala because his compatriot is the manager at the club but Dybala is entering the peak of his career and he will be hoping to win more trophies. Atletico have struggled to fight for major honours in recent years and that’s surely one of the reasons why Griezmann is leaving the club.

#1. Barcelona

Barcelona is touted to be Antoine Griezmann’s next destination but instead of signing the Frenchman, Barcelona could instead sign the younger and possibly cheaper, Dybala this summer.

Luis Suarez is 32-years-old and his performance has dipped massively in the last two seasons. In fact, the Uruguayan has scored just once each in the last two Champions League seasons. Dybala could replace Suarez in the long run or even play alongside him if Ernesto Valverde can find a system that suits his attacking players.

Dybala has often been regarded as Messi’s replacement in the national team setup and since Barcelona’s #10 will turn 32-years-old in June, Barcelona should consider signing Dybala this summer if he is available as a prospective replacement for Messi.