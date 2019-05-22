Reports: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City; has signed 4-year deal with European giants

Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed to leave Manchester City and has signed a 4-year contract with Juventus to take over from Max Allegri.

According to Radio Sportiva, via a tweet by SuperSportTV journalist Adriano Del Monte, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has agreed a multi year deal with Juventus to take over as their manager from next season.

HUGE NEWS 👇🔥 Translation: Done deal! Pep Guardiola will be the Juventus coach. 4-year contract. ☑️ https://t.co/ipswuA97eK — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 21, 2019

Guardiola, 48, is fresh off a stunning Premier League title victory that saw them stave off Liverpool by just 1 point in the end, in an absorbing title race that went down to the wire.

It was also his second Premier League title in two years, augmented by the fact that Manchester City completed the domestic quadruple along with Community Shield, Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories this season.

However, the Spaniard fell short on the European front yet again, as his team exited the Champions League after a close defeat to Tottenham in the quarterfinals.

Should the report be true, Guardiola will take over a team which has already racked up 8 Serie A titles on the trot and is wholly focussed on European glory.

He will inherit a squad with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and others, though is has been rumoured heavily that the Italian champions will make key additions in the summer to shake things up after a meek Champions League exit to Ajax.

Guardiola’s reported move to Juventus will come as a hammer blow for Manchester City fans as the Spaniard had only just mentioned that he will stay on at the club for at least two more years, earlier this month.