5 high profile transfers that might just happen in the summer

The 2018/19 season is yet to end but some of Europe’s major clubs have already wrapped up some big transfers for the next season. Over the course of the next three months, there is a good chance that the following five high profile transfers could happen.

#5. Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich won their seventh straight league title this season but it was a mediocre season by their standards. The Bavarian side needs to rebuild the squad to compete with Europe’s elite and as a part of the process, they’ve already recruited Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

In addition to making defensive reinforcements, Bayern also need to add wingers to the squad as veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are leaving the club. They’ve got Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies as wide options but Coman is quite injury prone and Davies is yet to be tested in Europe.

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich is a transfer that makes sense for all parties involved as Sane wants a regular starting role which he isn’t getting at Man City and City will not be keen on holding on to a player who hasn’t signed a new contract. Also, playing regularly alongside some of his international teammates at a club like Bayern is the perfect way for Sane to cement his place in the German national team.

#4. Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona

Barcelona have already signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax’s current crop of players that beat the odds to reach the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and the Catalan club has been heavily linked with a move for De Jong’s teammate, compatriot and close friend, Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt is arguably the most in-demand player in Europe at the moment and he has been linked with clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus among many others.

The biggest stumbling block for any club that wants to sign the Dutchman is the transfer fee which will easily be in excess of the world record fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk. In addition, De Ligt is represented by Mino Raiola and the Italian is known for being a tough man to negotiate with.

Barcelona looks like the most likely destination for De Ligt and the player himself has dropped a few hints about a potential move but Barcelona will have to offload a few players before making a move for the Ajax captain.

#3. Paul Pogba to Real Madrid

After winning four Champions League titles in five years, Real Madrid had one of the worst seasons in their recent history and as a result, they’ve had three different managers in charge of the club this season.

The Real Madrid squad is in need of a revamp and they’ve already confirmed the signing of Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes for a combined €95 million ahead of next season. There will be many more high-profile arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer and one player who is likely to join the club this summer in Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba had a decent season for Manchester United in 2018/19 and was the only player from outside Liverpool and Manchester City to make the PFA Team of the Year. However, due to United’s erratic form, Pogba has come under severe criticism and some of it is not warranted.

Given the precarious situation at Man Utd and the chance of playing under his footballing idol, Zinedine Zidane, at Real Madrid, Pogba could easily be tempted to join the La Liga giants. However, any move for Pogba will cost Real Madrid well over £100 million.

#2. Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona

During the 2018 summer transfer window, it was no secret that Barcelona attempted to sign Antoine Griezmann but the player opted to stay put at Atletico Madrid and he announced his intentions in a flamboyant manner much to the annoyment of Barcelona fans.

Griezmann has handed in a transfer request at Atletico ahead of the 2019 summer transfer window and it is Atletico’s inability to win trophies that has prompted him to seek out a new club.

Barcelona need to make changes to their squad in the wake of their defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal and they need to work on a Luis Suarez replacement urgently. Although Griezmann is 28-years-old, the Frenchman should have at least four years of peak football left in him.

Griezmann has a release clause of £108 million and in order for Barcelona to be able to afford his transfer fee and wages, they will have to sell a few players.

#1. Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

The Eden Hazard to Real Madrid transfer is one that has been going around ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Los Blancos last summer. Hazard opted to stay at Chelsea for the 2018/19 season but given his age and his dream of playing at Real Madrid, the Belgian is nailed on to join Real Madrid this summer.

Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid quite a lot throughout the 2018/19 season and he will have an added incentive to join Real in the summer because he’ll have the opportunity to play under his idol, Zidane.

The Chelsea man is 28-years-old and his club is demanding a fee around £87 million even though he will enter the final year of his contract next season. If Real are willing to match Chelsea’s asking price, then a move could materialise as soon as the Europa League final is over.