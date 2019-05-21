5 possible destinations for Gareth Bale this summer

Zinedine Zidane has publicly declared that Gareth Bale does not ‘fit into the team’, but which are the clubs that the Welshman could potentially end up at next season?

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Much like Real Madrid themselves, Paris Saint Germain are always on the lookout for superstars to complement their already star-studded squad. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already on board, Gareth Bale could very much be the player to complete the trident.

Having won four UEFA Champions League crowns, he has the European pedigree to match and his know-how may be the missing piece in their bid to claim their ‘holy grail’. As far as appeal goes, Paris is no less glamorous than Madrid and in terms of Bale’s marketing pull plus his star status, there may be no better match than Paris for the winger.

#4 Juventus

Now Juventus haven’t been strongly linked with Gareth Bale but just like Paris, their bid for European silverware may be the factor that seduces them to press the button.

Juve already have experience of pulling off a similar deal – the one that brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin last summer and might be willing to sanction a similar deal if they believe it would guarantee them the trophy they crave so desperately.

#3 Liverpool

Links to Jurgen Klopp’s side have surfaced only in the last twenty-four hours and seem speculative at best, but it is news that has no doubt got the Kop excited.

Despite the fact that Bale’s signing would go against the entire set of established transfer procedures the Reds have created in the last 5 years or so – he turns 30 in July, will pull their wage structure apart, and his injury record is second only to that of Daniel Sturridge – the prospect of having the first bonafide superstar in the city since Luis Suarez’s departure may tempt them.

#2 Manchester United

Manchester United and Gareth Bale is a love-story that goes back a long way. From David Moyes’s revelation that they had a helicopter chartered for his arrival before Real Madrid swooped in to lure him, to Jose Mourinho’s confession last summer that they would ‘always be interested’ should a player like him be available – there seems something irresistibly inevitable about Bale and the red half of Manchester.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival does signal a change in policy back to the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, when they focused on brooding youngsters rather than buying superstars, it would certainly be interesting to know his reaction if a deal for the Welshman to come to Manchester is indeed put across the table for him to decide.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur

There is no other set of fans who love the winger more than the Tottenham fans and in many ways, a return to Spurs would be the perfect homecoming for him. The North London outfit are a different side to the one Gareth Bale left and have finally become the team that he wanted them to be.

Bale’s signing, while financially infeasible, would certainly represent the ‘next step’ that Mauricio Pochettino has been urging his club to take for so long. A loan deal has been mooted to overcome the financial hurdles the deal poses, but wages remain an issue. Practical or not? Something for Daniel Levy to ponder over.