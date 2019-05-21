Kylian Mbappe reveals who his favourite is to win Ballon d’Or 2019

Kylian Mbappe has himself seen the Ballon d’Or up close after the Frenchman finished fourth in 2018. However, the Paris Saint Germain star feels that the award this season is only one man’s to lose, despite the fact that he is not playing in the Champions League final.

Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe remarked in a recent interview (via Goal), that he feels Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman stated that the Argentine’s numbers this season are enough to guarantee him his sixth award, despite the fact that he won’t be lifting the Champions League this time around.

“The favourite [for the Ballon d’Or] is Messi,” said Mbappe.

“The elimination in Champions does not change anything, he is the number one in everything.

“He has shown this year that he is the best player and although the year goes until December, I’m not worried about him, he’s going to play until December.”

Lionel Messi has been in superb form this season. The Argentine has racked up fifty goals and twenty-two assists in just forty-nine games. However, the Ballon d’Or award considers the performances leading up to the ceremony, which means that the Barcelona man must maintain the same form across the first half of next season.

Moreover, Messi does have the impending fate of several Liverpool stars to consider. The Reds are in the Champions League final and a win there could help them stake a claim at the award ceremony in December.