Garcia: Roma did enough

Roma head coach Rudi Garcia was content to see his team qualify for the Champions League knockout round despite drawing 0-0 with BATE Borisov.

There were no goals in the final Group E clash at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, but it was enough to see the Italian side follow Barcelona through to the next round at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen.

"Roma did everything to score and did not play badly," Garcia told Mediaset Premium. "The fact we achieved this qualification at this moment with such a negative atmosphere sends an even stronger message.

"That means we did enough to get through ahead of the other teams and that is what really matters in the group stage. I compliment the lads, because qualification was by no means to be taken for granted.

"The team did everything to score with 24 attempts. Obviously we could've done better and Wojciech Szczesny performed a crucial save, but ultimately we did qualify.

"We could've done better, but a team with 24 shots is not playing badly. I don't have to list the players we've got on the treatment table, but look at the bench and see we had no other options attacking.

"Edin Dzeko had cramp and I couldn't change him. We kept going, we heard Leverkusen were not winning, so we have achieved the first target of the season."

The Giallorossi will now turn their attention back to Serie A, where they sit fourth in the standings and looking to return to winning ways against Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.