Reports: Barcelona target €220 million worth Premier League record holder as Antoine Griezmann alternative

Lionel Messi and co. at Barcelona aren’t convinced that Antoine Griezmann is the right fit for the club and are targetting Premier League star Mohamed Salah instead.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona isn’t convinced that Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Demeble will ever live up to expectations at the club and have instead shifted their focus to other targets.

While that player was supposed to be Antoine Griezmann, especially after the World Cup winner announced that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, not everyone in Barcelona is sold about the move.

The documentary stunt that he pulled in turning down Barcelona last season is still fresh in many minds in the dressing room and the club would rather prefer the likes of Neymar of Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

However, the report claims that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the club’s first choice to complete their attacking trident along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but that he may cost up to €220 million.

Salah is the Premier League record holder for most number of goals scored in a domestic season with 32 in the 2017/18 campaign, before following that up with a Golden Boot winning effort in the next season as well.

For his part, the player was also rumoured to have been interested this summer, so that he could play alongside Lionel Messi.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Barcelona may be legitimately interested in Mohamed Salah, but there is no way they can stump up €220 million to purchase him.