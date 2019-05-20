Lionel Messi brace against Eibar sees him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s all time club record

On Sunday, Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona drew 2-2 with SD Eibar in the final matchday of the 2018-19 La Liga season. The brace helped the Argentine legend overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time club record of goals scored.

The Catalans were already crowned La Liga Champions a couple of weeks earlier, when they reached an unassailable lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid. The draw against Eibar helped them end their league campaign on a positive note, ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

Messi scored in the 31st and 32nd minute of the Eibar game, after Barcelona conceded an early goal. Both goals arose from Eibar defenders’ mistakes as they failed to track his run on both occasions.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, who scored his 599th and 600th goals for Barcelona against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, scored his 601st and 602nd goals on Sunday. The Eibar game was his 686th game for the Catalans at the senior level.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring tally stands at 601 goals from 805 senior-level club appearances. He spend six seasons at Manchester United and nine seasons at Real Madrid, before moving to Serie giants Juventus last season.

➔ Messi (31 años): 602 goles en 686 partidos a nivel de clubes.

➔ Cristiano (34 años): 601 goles en 805 partidos a nivel de clubes. JAMÁS VOLVEREMOS A VER ALGO IGUAL. pic.twitter.com/tmhLV78bjf — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) May 19, 2019

Vendrán otros monstruos, pero no tendremos otra rivalidad deportiva como esta. Son dos jugadores contemporáneos que llevan más de una década compitiendo al más alto nivel. Algo que nunca antes se había visto y que, seguramente, no se repetirá. — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) May 19, 2019

Messi further went on to win the Pichichi award for the La Liga top-scorer for 2018-19, his sixth Pichichi award. With that he also equalled Telmo Zarra’s record of winning the most Pichichi awards.

The Barca legend is also the current leader in the race for the European Golden Shoe, with 36 league goals in the season – four more than second-placed Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain.