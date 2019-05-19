De Bruyne, Neville and a rock ‘n’ roll star pay tribute to captain fantastic Kompany

Tributes to Vincent Kompany from a host of famous faces have poured in after Manchester City’s captain confirmed he is leaving the club.
Vincent Kompany’s Manchester City team-mates and a host of big names from across the footballing community have paid tribute to the outgoing captain, who is leaving the Premier League champions.
It was confirmed on Sunday that Kompany’s 11-year stint at City was coming to an end, with the Belgian later revealing he is set to take over at Anderlecht as player-manager.
Kompany’s departure comes on the back of City winning an unprecedented domestic treble, Pep Guardiola’s side completing a clean sweep by hammering Watford 6-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup final.
And City’s star names, as well as the likes of pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville and even a rock star have now taken to social media to hail Kompany’s extraordinary time in Manchester.
Back where it all started!
On behalf of everyone here at the Club we wish you the very best of luck @VincentKompany
#mancity https://t.co/72Sg5qGZNj
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2019
Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what an privilege it’s been. Big player, Big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future. Btw picking you up at 2 pm today pic.twitter.com/RWjIhAkUel
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 19, 2019
Looked after me from day one. Led by example, showed everyone what it means to be a leader, wear their heart on the sleeve, and give everything for this club.
We will miss you Captain pic.twitter.com/e8xkzmpjm6
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 19, 2019
Thank you for this years close to you. Thank you for all the moments, all the words to me and to be the best leader which need this big family. You are a legend and we wish you the best in your next stage, @VincentKompany pic.twitter.com/un2bJdRFsM
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 19, 2019
One of the best CB’s @premierleague has ever seen & one of @ManCity greatest ever players! https://t.co/iRSZ0bYOZt
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 19, 2019
I didn’t expect that. Their are some players you wish played for your club. @VincentKompany was one of them. A great centre back whose influence on and off the pitch was huge. https://t.co/5hfP1ceNUp
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 19, 2019
Thankyou Vincent Kompany for everything good luck see ya soon LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2019