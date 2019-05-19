Ballon d’Or 2019: 5 outsiders who might just end up in the top 3

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look odds-on favourites to reclaim the Ballon d’Or crown after Luka Modric broke their duopoly last year, but which outsider will push them all the way?

#5 Eden Hazard

The Real Madrid bound forward has had his best season in terms of goal involvement this year and will surely be in with a shout when it comes to the accolade of the best player of the year. Hazard has been Chelsea’s best player by a country mile this campaign and in terms of sheer quality, is definitely second to none.

However, a trophy-less season until this point could hamper his chances of a podium finish. Nevertheless, that could still change with the Belgian set to play in the UEFA Europa League final in less than two weeks.

#4 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s fantastic campaign could yet end with the highest collective honour in club football, provided his side manage to navigate the small matter of a Mauricio Pochettino inspired Tottenham in the European Cup finals.

Mane ended the Premier League season as the joint-winner of the Golden Boot and has demonstrated how his presence commands value even greater than that of his teammate Mohamed Salah to his side. In fact, his outside chance might very well turn into a firm challenge depending on the result of the Champions League final.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s season yielded nothing special in terms of trophies – the youngster missed out on PSG’s holy grail, i.e, the Champions League trophy courtesy of Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s spirited Manchester United team.

Where the youngster stands out, though, is the sheer volume of goals he scores for his side. The 20-year-old has scored 32 goals in the league this season. With one match for both Mbappe and Messi to claim the European Golden Shoe, he could yet still beat the Argentine superstar for the accolade in his final game. Regardless of the result, however, Mbappe’s bid to enter the Ballon d’Or final three is a strong one on the sheer weight of his quality, if not in terms of trophies.

#2 Virgil Van Dijk

Destroyed by Lionel Messi in the first leg of their epic battle at the Nou Camp, Van Dijk shot back to claim redemption at Anfield. The imperious defender has been one of Liverpool’s best players, if not the best and is a clear example of the influence one single player can have on the fortunes of a team.

Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 was the last defender to finish in the top three of the Ballon d’Or but Van Dijk can break the jink this season.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola’s latest protege, Raheem Sterling’s unprecedented improvement has been one of the best storylines in European football over the past two seasons. His goal-involvement has been consistently impressive and to claim a Premier League title two seasons running is no mean feat – Sterling’s inclusion in the Ballon d’Or top three will reinforce the belief that consistency in football never goes unnoticed.