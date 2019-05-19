Lionel Messi destroying Cristiano Ronaldo in race for 2019 Ballon d’Or, as per odds

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two best footballers in the world over the last decade. Therefore, it is of no surprise that the pair share ten Ballon d’Or awards handed out in the last eleven years. However, Messi may end up gaining an advantage this year, with odds heavily in his favour.

Barcelona’s little magician Lionel Messi is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or at the moment. The Argentine is as short as 1/2 to win the prestigious award according to the odds, after yet another impressive campaign.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has lost ground in his title challenge. The Portuguese star is marked at 20/1 and 17/1 by most betting websites to win his sixth award.

The odds on Ronaldo winning the Ballon d’Or are the same as those of Kylian Mbappe and Raheem Sterling, both of whom matched the Juventus man by winning the league title in their respective countries.

Meanwhile, the five-time winner is behind the Liverpool trio of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah, who are trailing Lionel Messi in the second, third, and fourth place respectively. The Reds contingent may even see an upturn in their favour if they end up beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

Nevertheless, at this moment, Lionel Messi is the firm favourite to win his sixth Ballon d’Or and go one better than his rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentina National Team captain has amassed forty-eight goals and twenty-two assists in forty-eight appearances this season, while also winning the league title.

Despite his stellar performances, Messi has earned criticism from several sources. Recently, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho claimed that the Barcelona star shouldn’t be given the award due to the fact that he lost the Champions League.