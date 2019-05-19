Manchester City great Vincent Kompany named player-manager of former Europa League winners

Manchester City announced on May 19 that club great Vincent Kompany would be moving on. And the former Belgium captain has taken no time to announce his very next venture!

Vincent Kompany announced via Facebook that he will be joining former Europa League winners (then UEFA Cup) RSC Anderlecht as a player-manager next season. The Belgian credited Pep Guardiola for reigniting his love for the game, while promising to teach the football he witnessed at the Etihad Stadium.

“The end of this season couldn’t be more memorable. I have lived the dream here,” Kompany wrote on his official Facebook page.

“I have learned so much the last three years from an incredible manager. Pep Guardiola reignited my love for the game.

“I’ve witnessed, participated, analysed, absorbed, studied. Man City play the football I want to play. It is the football I want to teach and to see played.

“I have decided to take up the challenge at Anderlecht. Player-manager. I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations. With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium.

“This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made. As a footballer, I was born and raised at Anderlecht. Since the age of six, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none.”

Kompany, who joined Manchester City in 2008, spent his youth years with Anderlecht. The Belgian star was a key part of the Anderlecht first team from 2003 till 2006, after which he moved on to Bundesliga club Hamburg. A short two-year-stint followed, after which he finally landed in Manchester.

The former Belgium captain returns home after winning four Premier League titles with Manchester City.