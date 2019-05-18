Being one of the top clubs in world football, Barcelona are always expected to make big signings. However, often such big-name players are hard to recruit, considering the competition and their club’s reluctance to let them go. Those factors prompted one former Barcelona president to go to extreme measures to sign Ronaldo.

Joan Gaspart, who served as the President of Barcelona from 2000 to 2003 recalled the extreme measures he took to sign Brazil international Ronaldo. Gaspart remembered the incident which took place four years before his reign began in a recent interview with Youtube channel Idolos (via Marca).

“The signing of Ronaldo was out of a film,” said Gaspart.

“There was a problem because PSV backed out of selling him to us and included a clause in his contract that cancelled the transfer if the player didn’t sign by a certain date.

“The days went by and Ronaldo’s contract didn’t arrive, so Jose Luis Nunez [the president before Gaspart] sent me to Miami, where the Brazilian national team were based, to make him sign it.

“I arrived and wasn’t able to see Ronaldo very easily. There were some bouncers at his door in the hotel and they had orders not to let anyone through. I couldn’t beat the two-metre-tall bouncers up because they’d have sent me flying with a single punch, but something occurred to me.

“I managed to get a hotel waiter to lend me his bow tie and jacket and he gave me a tray with a Coca-Cola on it. I went up to the floor the team were on in the lift and there were two bouncers there. I told them I had a drink for Ronaldo and I went in.

“I introduced myself to Ronaldo and he called his agent and told them that he’d been caught. I told him that we’d complain if he didn’t sign and, in the end, an agreement was sped up. We hugged on the bed in his hotel room and finalised everything.”

Ronaldo signed for FC Barcelona in 1996 and stayed for only a year. During that time, however, the Brazilian forward scored forty-seven times in forty-nine matches! He moved on to Inter Milan in 1997, before joining Barcelona’s fierce rivals Real Madrid in 2002. A short stint at AC Milan followed, after which he returned to his homeland to finish his career at Corinthians.