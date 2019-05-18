Jose Mourinho casts doubt over Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or credentials

Lionel Messi looked set for another Ballon d’Or two weeks ago. The Barcelona star had already wrapped up the league title, was in the final of the domestic cup, and leading on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. However, Barcelona suffered a humiliating exit in the latter, prompting Jose Mourinho to remark that the Messi doesn’t deserve the Ballon d’Or.

Jose Mourinho has his doubts over Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or bid after Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool. The Portuguese football manager expressed the same in a recent discussion with RMC.

“I have doubts that he deserves the Ballon d’Or this year because he failed in the Champions League,” Mourinho told RMC (via GiveMeSport).

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s latest quotes go against what he had claimed a while ago, when he remarked that the Argentine is heading towards his sixth Ballon d’Or: “Messi is having a phenomenal season and, with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo out of this fight, he knows that the Ballon d’Or is there waiting for him.”

Nevertheless, shortly after Mourinho’s original quotes, Lionel Messi and Barcelona were beaten heavily by Liverpool, who then progressed to the Final of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of the Spanish giants. Messi was unable to influence the outcome of the second leg, as he watched his side concede four unanswered goals in an eventual four-three aggregate defeat.

Messi does have a league title to his name this season, with Barcelona winning their eighth La Liga in the last eleven years. Meanwhile, the Argentine magician may soon get his hands on another trophy, if he and his team are able to overcome Valencia in the Final of the Copa del Rey.