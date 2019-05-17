Middlesbrough part company with Pulis after missing out on promotion

Tony Pulis could only guide Middlesbrough to a seventh-place finish in the Championship this term and has paid the price by losing his job.

Middlesbrough have parted company with boss Tony Pulis following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Boro finished seventh in the Championship, missing out on a place in the play-offs by one point.

Pulis, who replaced Garry Monk midway through the 2017-18 campaign, was reportedly due to be out of contract next month and the club will not be extending his deal.

The 61-year-old was regularly criticised by supporters for his style of play, with Middlesbrough scoring just 49 goals in 46 league matches in 2018-19, but chairman Steve Gibson has thanked the departing manager for stabilising the club.

“Over the past 18 months Tony has been proactive, not only in the ambition to win football matches and promotion to the Premier League, but also in addressing our financial position in order to comply and respect the Championship Fair Play criteria,” Gibson told Boro’s official website.

“He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition.”