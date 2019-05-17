Real Madrid surpass Manchester United to become most valuable football club

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been named the most valuable football brand in the world. Real Madrid surpassed Premier League club Manchester United who were at first place last year.

Real Madrid’s brand value is estimated at €1.646 billion, while Manchester United has an estimated worth of €1.472 billion.

Barcelona are at third place, with £1.393 billion, followed by Bayern Munich (£1.314 billion). At fifth and sixth places are Manchester City (£1.255 billion) and Liverpool (£1.191 billion) respectively.

All the above clubs together make up around 40 percent of the total brand value in football, as per Brand Finance Football. In total, the magazine released the rankings of the top fifty football clubs from all over the world, in terms of value.

“Real Madrid have shown this year who truly reigns supreme in the world of football,” said Bryn Anderson, director at Brand Finance. “They triumph not only as the most valuable and strongest brand but their enterprise value and stadium are also ranked second to none.”

“The most successful club in the history of European football is finally reaping the benefits of decades of spectacular on-and-off-pitch performance,” he added.

Premier League club Chelsea are at seventh place in the list. They are worth £846million, but suffered a 1.8 per cent loss in growth, in the last year. French club Paris Saint Germain are eighth, having recorded a rise of 21.3 per cent in value, finishing at £799million.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham conclude the top 10 with the Gunners falling by 0.8 per cent to £773million. Spurs, who are starting to reap the rewards of their plush new stadium, have enjoyed a growth 0f 20.4 per cent and they are adjudged to be worth £662million.

The study also found that the Premier League is the most widely followed national competition across key European markets that include England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and Netherlands. English clubs also dominated the list of 50 entrants, with 43 per cent of total brand value. The La Liga and Bundesliga followed closely behind.