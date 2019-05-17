WATCH: Ajax star jumps in to save the Mayor from a beer can thrown at her by fan

Dutch giants AFC Ajax won the 34th Eredivisie title in the history of the club on Thursday, when they emerged Champions of the 2018-19 season.

This was their first Eredivisie title in five years, and the club celebrated their title win in some style, with over 100,000 supporters at the iconic Museumplein Amsterdam.

Earlier, Ajax had also won the Dutch Cup, and hence with the Eredivisie win, they secured their first domestic double in over five years as well.

Meanwhile, the victory celebrations got a bit ugly at one moment, when a fan hurled a bottle of beer at Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema during her speech at the Museumplein.

However, Ajax defender and captain Matthijs de Ligt saved her from embarrassment, as he swiftly caught the bottle and managed to prevent her from being hit. A few minutes later, former Manchester United goalkeeper and current General Manager of Ajax, Edwin Van der Sar also managed to catch a can of beer.

Notably, Halsema took the incident on a light note. She gave a short speech on stage in which she called the players an example for the young people in Amsterdam.

Later she herself posted the video of the attack, on her Instagram with the text: “#helden #ajax”

In another unique gesture, Ajax players dedicated their 34th Eredivisie title win to former teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who has been suffering from permanent brain damage since 2017.

As per Ajax star Donny van De Beek, Nouri used to wear #34 as his Ajax squad number because he wanted to win their 34th league title. Unfortunately he never got to be part of the squad since the tragic incident, and hence the players decided to celebrate the event in Nouri’s honour.